Bill seeks to end early voting, require hand count of ballots in Arizona

"It's not that it's necessarily more accurate," Fillmore told Capitol Media Services.

"It's just that the trust is given more to the hand count than electronic means," he said. "It's the integrity of the hand count that's greater in my opinion."

Put simply, he believes people are more likely to trust a tally done by a human being than one by a machine.

Of course, Fillmore's formula of having each election worker being able to count perhaps 120 ballots is based on the premise that each individual will not make a mistake, whether by accident or intentionally. That's because the legislation provides for no separate verification or second look.

That possibility of human error is why the hand count in the audit ordered by Senate President Karen Fann, R-Prescott, despite all of the criticism, actually made sure that each ballot was reviewed by three people. But Fillmore said that does not dissuade him from his plan to have each election worker count and see only his or her stack of ballots.

"That might have been the audit," Fillmore said.

"We're not doing the audit," he continued. "We're doing a hand count in the precinct in which the person is registered."