Bill seeks to financially punish schools that ignore state law

Only thing is, that law was not set to take effect until Sept. 29. But Kaiser said schools should have obeyed it anyway once it was approved.

"That's not a great way to run an organization when you have kids, parents involved where you're going to change midstream," he said. "So, on Sept. 30, were they going to change the policy?"

As it turned out, a judge declared on Sept. 28 that the law was illegally enacted, prohibiting its enforcement. Kaiser said, though, that doesn't change the fact that some districts intended to keep the mask-up policy in place with or without that court ruling.

What makes all that relevant, he said, is that the prohibition lawmakers enacted was civil statute, not a criminal one. That means someone would have to file a lawsuit to challenge a school board's action.

"Unless a parent wants to hire a lawyer out of their own pocket, how does that get enforced?" Kaiser said. His bill, he said, provides "another option."

Put simply, it forces the attorney general, on the complaint of any state legislator, to investigate — and quickly. That inquiry has to be completed within 30 days.

There are three possible outcomes.