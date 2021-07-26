Body of Arizona girl, 4, swept away by storm in found

PIMA — Authorities say the body of a 4-year-old girl swept away by floodwaters in southeastern Arizona has been found.

Police in Pima told AZFamily.com that a volunteer searcher spotted the body Monday about 8:30 a.m. Pima is about 140 miles northeast of Tucson.

Graham County authorities had been looking for the Pima girl since she went missing Thursday night.

A woman had called the county sheriff’s office and reported she and her children were stuck on top of their vehicle in a wash.

Authorities arrived on the scene and were able to rescue some of the family, but couldn’t find the young girl whose name has not been released.

Meanwhile, north of Phoenix in Cottonwood, authorities continue to search for a 16-year-old girl who had also been stranded in her car.

Verde Valley fire personnel say the teen became stuck Saturday night at a low-water river crossing before being swept downstream. They say some of her belongings were found Sunday.

Verde Valley Fire crews, Cottonwood police and Cottonwood fire crews are all taking part in the search for the girl, who authorities have not identified.

Much of Arizona had been slammed with monsoon thunderstorms since Thursday. The resulting rain, winds and lightning caused flooding and outages.