U.S. Border Patrol agents detained 103 illegal immigrants that made their way into the U.S. from Central America Monday morning, officials say.
The agents stationed in Ajo, Arizona found the group west of Lukeville, consisting of 81 Guatemalans and 22 Hondurans whose ages ranged from one to 56 years old, an agency news release said.
Agents reported 59 minors were in the group. Eight of them were unaccompanied.
Mobile surveillance technology captured the group crossing the anti-vehicle fencing and agents encountered them less than 50 yards from the border.
Ajo #USBP apprehended 103 people in a remote area of the desert where there is minimal security infrastructure. #AlwaysVigilant @CBP.