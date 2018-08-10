Despite crackdown, immigrants flowing through Arizona border

A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent patrols a section of floating fence at sunset that runs through Imperial Sand Dunes Wednesday, July 18, 2018 along the international border with Mexico in Imperial County, Calif. 126-miles of border cuts through the Yuma Sector where thousands of families and unaccompanied children are continuing to cross into Arizona and California even after learning of the government's family separation policy upon apprehension. (AP Photo/Matt York)

 Matt York

YUMA — The U.S. Border Patrol says its agents have arrested a convicted rapist for the second time this year after he tried to illegally re-enter the United States.

The agency said Thursday that 57-year-old Mexican citizen Manuel Araujo-Dominguez was arrested in the early hours of Sunday along the Colorado River in the Yuma area. He had unsuccessfully tried to escape agents by running through farm fields and hiding among the crops.

Agents conducting background checks discovered he had an extensive criminal history, including a conviction for first-degree rape and first-degree burglary in Hood River, Oregon in 1993.

The Border Patrol in Yuma arrested him in March during an earlier attempt to re-enter the U.S. illegally.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles