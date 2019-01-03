A Guatemalan man seen signaling for help on a snowcapped mountain west of Tucson was rescued by authorities Wednesday afternoon, officials say.

The 38-year-old man entered the U.S. illegally and became stranded on a mountain peak near Three Points. He called 911 to dispatch Border Patrol to the area.

Border agents aboard a National Guard Helicopter located the man in distress among newly fallen snow within the mountain range near State Route 86, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release said.

A Pima County Sheriff's Department helicopter equipped to handle a short-haul rescue was dispatched to save the man.

He was airlifted to a nearby road before being taken to a hospital for further treatment of his minor injuries.

The man will be processed for immigration violations once released from the hospital, the news release said.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1