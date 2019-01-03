A Guatemalan man seen signaling for help on a snowcapped mountain west of Tucson was rescued by authorities Wednesday afternoon, officials say.
The 38-year-old man entered the U.S. illegally and became stranded on a mountain peak near Three Points. He called 911 to dispatch Border Patrol to the area.
Border agents aboard a National Guard Helicopter located the man in distress among newly fallen snow within the mountain range near State Route 86, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release said.
A Pima County Sheriff's Department helicopter equipped to handle a short-haul rescue was dispatched to save the man.
He was airlifted to a nearby road before being taken to a hospital for further treatment of his minor injuries.
The man will be processed for immigration violations once released from the hospital, the news release said.