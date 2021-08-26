Brnovich: County must comply with Senate's election subpoena

Novak said that the law cited in the complaint makes a contempt charge the only remedy. But with the legislature not in session, he said, there is no authority to file such charges.

Brnovich, however, said that isn't the case.

He pointed out that there were prior subpoenas for some of the same materials, including one set issued in January when lawmakers were in session. And Brnovich noted that a trial judge rejected arguments at that point from the county that the subpoenas were not valid, concluding that the Senate has the right to what it determines is necessary for its own investigations.

"Assessing electoral integrity, examining potential legislative reforms to the electoral process, confirming the accuracy and efficacy of vote tabulation systems, investigating whether to modify or improve powers delegated to a county, and evaluating the competence of county officials in performing their election duties each constitute a valid legislative purpose," Brnovich wrote, quoting from the trial judge. And he said that is true even if one of the original purposes of subpoenas issued as far back as December were to see if the election results could be challenged.