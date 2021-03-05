Certain consular ID cards to once again be accepted in Arizona

PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey gave his blessing Friday to a law that will once again allow state and local officials to accept certain foreign consular ID cards for identification.

In a formal signing statement, Ducey said the measure will allow law enforcement the ability "to quickly and accurately identify more of the individuals with whom they interact.''

"This is critical to ensure safety for both law enforcement and the public,'' Ducey wrote.

He also took the opportunity to point out that the measure, Senate Bill 1420, does not provide any new rights or responsibilities to those who are not U.S. citizens, whether they are in this country legally or otherwise.

"It simply recognizes that governments in Arizona will accept cards issued by countries who use strict biometric identity verification techniques as lawful identification,'' the Republican governor said.

For the moment that seems to be limited to Mexico and Guatemala, whose ID cards encode fingerprint and retinal scan information, which will be required by the law law.

The law will take effect later this year, 91 days after whatever date the legislative session ends.