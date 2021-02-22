Chair of Arizona's Senate Ethics Committee tosses Finchem's complaint vs. Democrats

PHOENIX — It doesn't look like Rep. Mark Finchem will get an investigation into the conduct of Arizona Democratic lawmakers who asked the FBI to investigate him.

Sen. Sine Kerr, R-Buckeye, who chairs the Senate Ethics Committee, has concluded that the allegations of the Oro Valley Republican against the senators "do not constitute 'conduct alleged to be unethical' under the committee's rules," according to Chris Kleminich, an attorney for the Senate.

Her finding, released Monday, is similar to one last week by Rep. Becky Nutt, R-Clifton, who chairs the House Ethics Committee. Clifton said Finchem's complaint about House Democrats also did not fit in the role of her committee, saying it involves essentially political matters.

Strictly speaking, Kerr's response does not end the matter.

Senate rules allow a complaint to go forward if at least two of the other lawmakers on the five-member panel want to go further. But she has given them only until Monday, March 1, to respond.