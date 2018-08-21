Police Sirens

PHOENIX — Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say they found a one-year-old child at the home of a woman found dead in her car on a freeway in a Phoenix suburb.

DPS on Monday identified the deceased woman as Stella W. Kiarie, 29, of Phoenix.

She was found dead early Sunday morning when troopers responded to calls about a problem on the Loop 101 near Bell Road. They found a car that appeared to have hit a concrete median, and an unconscious woman with injuries unrelated to the apparent crash. She was later pronounced dead.

DPS says investigators found a car seat in the vehicle. Then they found a one-year-old boy alone at Kiarie's residence. The Arizona Department of Child Safety took the child in its care.

The investigation remains open.

