Chiricahua National Monument

A balancing rock silhouetted agains the sky and a stretch of other sculpted rocks on the Echo Canyon Trail at the Chiricahua National Monument, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016,

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

The National Park Service closed the main entrance to Chiricahua National Monument due to the ongoing federal government shutdown, officials say.

Cochise County officials posted on its Facebook page that the monument is closed due to health and safety concerns since there is no one currently servicing road maintenance, trash pickup or bathrooms.

National Park Service facilities will be closed until the government shutdown is over. Roads at Coronado National Memorial and Fort Bowie National Historic site remain open.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at dkhmara@tucson.com or 573-4223. On Twitter: @DanyelleKhmara