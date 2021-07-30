Court: Arizona homebuyers entitled to warranty protection even if they don't seek it

Kamps, whose organization was not a party to the litigation, pointed out that the implied warranty law is essentially a remedy for homebuyers created not by the Legislature but instead by the Arizona Supreme Court. And he noted the appellate judges said that means they are bound by those precedents unless and until the top state court revisits the issue.

Attorney James Holland Jr. said his client Scott Homes was not seeking to avoid being responsible for any issues, and that it recognizes it has an obligation to build quality homes.

"It just wants to define everyone's rights ahead of time to avoid disputes and misunderstandings,'' he said, something that can be done with a specific warranty, spelled out in print, versus a more generic implied warranty.

Holland said he has not yet discussed the prospect of an appeal with his client.

According to court records, Zambrano sued under the implied warranty law, claiming construction defects including popped nails and defects affecting the home's foundation, such as soil preparation, grading and drainage.

The trial court tossed her lawsuit because she had waived her right to all implied warranties. But Gass said it's not that simple.