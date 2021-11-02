Court: Arizona's ban on school mask mandates unconstitutional

Tuesday's ruling also could cause some school districts who had balked at mask mandates because of the law to now rethink that position.

At stake were provisions of four measures lawmakers adopted earlier this year, all under the banner of "budget reconciliation."

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Katherine Cooper ruled earlier this year that none of the measures comply with that constitutional requirement that the title of each bill must reflect what changes it makes. And she said one of them — the one labeled only "budget procedures" — was so full of unrelated issues that it violated the separate requirement for all measures to deal with only a single subject.

Roysden drew the task of convincing the high court that Cooper got it wrong.

But it became clear, even before he said his first words, that the odds already were against him. Brutinel noted that the justices met earlier, behind closed doors, to discuss the issues.

"I think it's fair to say there's some consensus about whether the statutory provisions violate the single subject rule and the title requirements of the Arizona Constitution," he said. "I think the consensus is that they do."

All that left Roysden to argue that this is none of the court's business.