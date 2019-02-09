A woman's body found in Apache Junction Saturday is apparently connected to a murder-suicide from Friday night, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office says.
At 10:30 p.m. Friday, Apache Junction police officers were dispatched to help locate Stuart Milne, 30, believed to be suicidal and armed near Ironwood and Baseline Avenue in the city. He also made concerning statements to police about his girlfriend, Natasha Arredondo, a Pinal County Sheriff's Office news release said.
Milne pulled his car over when police found him but did not respond to commands to show his right hand as officers approached, the news release said.
A gunshot was heard inside the car where Milne was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
During the incident, police were investigating a missing person report from family members of Arredondo after her son was found home alone.
About 8:34 a.m. Saturday, a citizen reported a body found in an industrial park near Houston and Delaware roads. It was later determined to be Arredondo, who had been shot multiple times.
Detectives believe Arredondo was shot and killed before Milne was found by officers.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Pinal County Sheriff's Office at (520) 866-5111.