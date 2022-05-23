Ruling puts Tucson child-killer back on Arizona's death row

PHOENIX — The U.S. Supreme Court has put two Arizona murderers back on death row, including one who killed a 4-year-old Tucson girl.

In a split opinion Monday, the court overturned decisions by federal courts to allow each of them to present new evidence in post-conviction proceedings that their attorneys did not do an effective job of defending them in state court. Justice Clarence Thomas, writing for the 6-3 majority, said federal judges are powerless to consider such cases if the evidence was not presented to a state appellate court.

"Federal habeas review is not a substitute for ordinary error correction through appeal," he wrote. Instead, he said, is it is "an extraordinary remedy that guards only against extreme malfunction in the state criminal justice systems."

He said federal law limits such review to narrow circumstances. And he said that a prisoner also must show that further fact-finding by a federal court would demonstrate, by clear and convincing evidence, that the person is innocent of the crime charged.

One of the defendants is Barry Lee Jones who was convicted by of the 1994 killing of Rachel Gray.

Jones was sharing his trailer on East Benson Highway near South Alvernon Way with his girlfriend, Angela Gray, his own daughter, and his girlfriend's three children, ages 4, 11 and 14, according to court records.

Early on the morning of May 2, 1994, Jones drove his girlfriend and the 4-year-old to a Tucson hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival. The girl's injuries included a scalp laceration and evidence of sexual assault.

Jones, 36, at the time, was arrested the same day and charged with murder, sexual assault and child abuse. A jury found him guilty of all charges.

The other is David M. Ramirez.

In 1989, Ramirez, who was out on parole, murdered Mary Gortarez and her 15-year-old daughter Candie Gortarez in their Phoenix apartment.

Court records showed he stabbed the mom 15 times in the neck, back, stomach and left eye. He stabbed the teen 15 times in the neck. Neither died instantly.

He also sexually assaulted the while she was close to death. Ramirez, the only person left in the apartment, was arrested at the scene and convicted of both murders.

In both cases, federal judges said there was evidence that their attorneys had not done a good job. More to the point, the judges excused their failure to present that evidence when their cases were on appeal at state courts.

Thomas however, said that is precluded by federal law.

Howard Fischer is a veteran journalist who has been reporting since 1970 and covering state politics and the Legislature since 1982. Follow him on Twitter at "@azcapmedia" or email azcapmedia@gmail.com.

