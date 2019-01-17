PHOENIX — Phoenix police say investigators have located and contacted the mother of a newborn baby girl found dead in a women's restroom inside an Amazon distribution center.
A police statement doesn't say whether the woman of the baby discovered Wednesday night is an Amazon employee and that her identity is being withheld.
The statement issued Thursday said the police investigation will continue in consultation with the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office.
The massive distribution center on the city's southwest side is one of several Amazon sites in metro Phoenix.