PEORIA — Authorities are trying to determine how a woman died after she was found in her car parked on a freeway in the Phoenix suburb of Peoria.
Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say they received multiple reports early Sunday of a vehicle stopped on the left shoulder of the Loop 101 near Bell Road.
When troopers arrived at the scene, they reported finding the woman unresponsive with a rope around her neck.
She later was pronounced dead.
Three lanes of southbound Loop 101 were closed for several hours as authorities investigated the death.
The name of the woman hasn't been released yet, and DPS officials say their investigation is ongoing.