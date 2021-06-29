Democrat Aaron Lieberman latest Arizona governor candidate

"That happened because I was willing to bring great people together, hold them together and work with them and, most importantly, do things differently and approach problems differently," Lieberman said. "And I think that's what we need in Arizona for sure."

But he's not the only one in the race with business experience. Former Nogales Mayor Marco Lopez was the founder of Intermestic Partners, an international business advisory firm, and is president and CEO of International Business Solutions, another business advisory firm.

Lieberman got some publicity in his time at the Capitol for his efforts to restore the right of cities and town to regulate short-term rentals after lawmakers approved, and Ducey signed, legislation in 2016 stripping them of those powers. So far, though, efforts to rescind that law have proven fruitless.

He said, though, that the failure to advance that measure shows why people should elect him.

"You need a governor on board to make change," Lieberman said.

"It is broadly supported by Arizonans who are having their neighborhoods really negatively impacted where they live,'' he said, saying that the only way to get progress in the Legislature on the issue is to elect him governor.

Whoever survives the Democratic primary will go up against whoever emerges from the Republican contest. So far there are five announced candidates: former TV announcer Kari Lake, state Treasurer Kimberly Yee, developer Karrin Taylor Robson, businessman Steve Gaynor and former congressman Matt Salmon.