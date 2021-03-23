Democratic National Committee asks appeals court to void Arizona's ballot-order system

Finally, the judge said even if they did have a right to sue, it is not within the legal authority of courts in cases like this to come up with a “fairer” alternative.

Gonski told the appellate judges that ruling was off the mark.

Under the current system, candidates in primary elections have names rotated among various precincts, so no one person gets a built-in advantage.

But when the general election comes around, candidates are listed on ballots in each county in order based on how well each party’s gubernatorial candidate did in that county in the last general election.

What that means in 2022 is that Republicans will be listed ahead of Democrats in all races in 11 of the state’s 15 counties where Republican Gov. Doug Ducey outpolled Democrat David Garcia in 2018.

Those include Maricopa County, which has more voters than the other 14 combined.

“As a result, Arizona puts its thumb on the scale in favor of one political party in all partisan races in each county,” Gonski said.

Tying ballot order to party performance in the last gubernatorial election sets the order for the following four years.