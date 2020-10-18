Dog chew toy too similar to Jack Daniels whiskey bottle, company tells Supreme Court

PHOENIX — A major whiskey manufacturer wants the U.S. Supreme Court to stop an Arizona firm from producing a dog toy that the company’s attorneys say associates its “image of sophistication” with “juvenile bathroom humor.”

And it could all come down to whether the justices think it’s funny.

The petition by Jack Daniels seeks to bar Scottsdale-based VIP Productions from producing and selling a squeaky dog toy in the shape of — and with a label that looks like — a bottle of the company’s Old No. 7 Black Label Tennessee Whiskey.

There are some differences.

For example, the “Old No. 7 Tennessee Sour Mash Whiskey” on the label is replaced by “The Old No. 2 on your Tennessee Carpet.” It’s also labeled “Bad Spaniels” instead of “Jack Daniels.”

And instead of alcohol-content descriptions, the toy was labeled “43% Poo by Vol.” and “100% Smelly.”

A trial judge sided with the whiskey company, citing evidence that 29% of consumers believed Jack Daniels actually sponsored the toy, declaring that it infringed on the company’s trademark. But the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals saw the issue through a different legal lens.