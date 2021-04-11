‘Dog-flipping’ on the rise as more Americans seek companionship during pandemic

“We’ve had Peach for almost six years now and Kira since she was a baby,” Herrera said. “So the kids have really grown up with them always around. We were so sad without them here.”

Herrera’s youngest daughter is 2 and so attached to the dogs that when they went missing, Herrera said, she began to show signs of anxiety.

“We noticed she began to bite her nails super bad and you could tell she was worried,” the mother said. “So I think her being so young and not understanding when or if they were coming back was hard for her.”

But on March 24 – more than three months after Peach and Kira ran off – Herrera found Peach wagging her tail in the front yard, as if waiting to be let in from an afternoon walk. But it appeared someone had taken Peach, who was wearing a new collar with a different set of ID tags, which listed her owner as Bella.

“We had her microchip scanned just to make sure it really was Peach. Thank God that it confirmed she was really ours,” Herrera said. But she was afraid to call the number on the new tags.

“Peach is like Kira’s mom, and I knew they would stick together,” she said. “What if these people still had Kira and didn’t want to give her back to me?”