Ducey encourages vaccination, sorry for registration woes

  • Updated

State health chief Dr. Cara Christ gave the Pfizer vaccine to Gov. Doug Ducey earlier this month. Both fielded questions during a telephone town hall Tuesday.

 Office of Gov. Doug Ducey

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and his top health official say they are sorry people have struggled to make a vaccine appointment and they are working to make it as easy as possible for people to get inoculated.

Ducey and Dr. Cara Christ issued the apology to a man who said on a telephone town hall Tuesday that vaccine registration has been “a real disaster.”

“I apologize for any frustration that you’ve encountered,” Ducey said. “This has been a bumpy time. The demand has been so great for this vaccine from so many of our Arizonans.”

The state has worked to increase computing capacity and build out a massive vaccination center at the Arizona Cardinals stadium in Glendale, Ducey said.

Ducey, Christ and AP Powell, a Black businessman, fielded more than two dozen questions for an audience of about 10,000 as part of an effort to the encourage vaccination in underserved communities, according to the governor’s office. While Arizona has been near the top of lists ranking states by the rate of vaccines administered, vaccinations haven’t kept pace in low-income ZIP codes and communities of color.

Several callers asked about how to get vaccinated or whether they should get a shot with their specific health conditions. Some asked about side effects or the potential for complications.

Ducey and Christ said the vaccines are safe, effective and free. Studies have shown the vaccines are effective at preventing hospitalization and death. Many people feel flu-like symptoms for about 24 hours after getting a shot.

Christ said just about all adults should be vaccinated when they’re eligible unless they are allergic to the vaccine ingredients, but they should talk to their doctor if they have concerns.

“We need Arizonans to step up and get the vaccine if we want to stop the spread of the virus and return back to normal,” Ducey said.

COVID-19 IN ARIZONA

Arizona on Wednesday reported 830 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases along with 78 deaths following two days during which no new deaths were reported amid continued slowing in the coronavirus outbreak.

The latest figures reported by the Department of Health Services increased the state's pandemic totals to 828,630 confirmed cases and 16,404 deaths, the Associated Press reported Wednesday.

In Pima County, 148 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday with 9 deaths.

The number of related hospitalizations continued to drop in Arizona, with COVID-19 patients occupying 868 inpatient beds as of Tuesday, down from 925 on Monday and only about a sixth of the pandemic peak of 5,082 on Jan. 11.

Concerned about COVID-19?

