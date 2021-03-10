Ducey encourages vaccination, sorry for registration woes

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and his top health official say they are sorry people have struggled to make a vaccine appointment and they are working to make it as easy as possible for people to get inoculated.

Ducey and Dr. Cara Christ issued the apology to a man who said on a telephone town hall Tuesday that vaccine registration has been “a real disaster.”

“I apologize for any frustration that you’ve encountered,” Ducey said. “This has been a bumpy time. The demand has been so great for this vaccine from so many of our Arizonans.”

The state has worked to increase computing capacity and build out a massive vaccination center at the Arizona Cardinals stadium in Glendale, Ducey said.

Ducey, Christ and AP Powell, a Black businessman, fielded more than two dozen questions for an audience of about 10,000 as part of an effort to the encourage vaccination in underserved communities, according to the governor’s office. While Arizona has been near the top of lists ranking states by the rate of vaccines administered, vaccinations haven’t kept pace in low-income ZIP codes and communities of color.