Ducey hasn't convened emergency council during pandemic; bill would force him to

PHOENIX — With the declared emergency now a full year old, lawmakers are moving to force Gov. Doug Ducey to finally use the Statewide Emergency Council that was specifically created to advise him and monitor his activities.

Senate Bill 1719 spells out that Ducey — and any future chief executive of Arizona — would have to convene the council within 14 days of declaring an emergency. Then the governor would be required to convene the council at least once every 14 days thereafter during the emergency — or the state of emergency would automatically be terminated.

The bill, which already cleared the Senate on a unanimous vote, gained approval of the House Committee on Government and Elections on Wednesday on a 9-4 margin. It now goes to the full House.

Existing law not only created the 14-member council but requires it to monitor each emergency declared by the governor and the activities and response of the state’s division of emergency management. It is supposed to make recommendations to the governor or Legislature about whether the “emergency conditions have stabilized and that the emergency is substantially contained.”

That has not happened because the council has not met. Ducey’s failure to convene it since he first declared the pandemic emergency on March 11, 2020, has not gone unnoticed.