Ducey: No need to revisit Arizona's mask mandate ban

"We do believe that mask mandates in schools actually have an impact," Garcia said.

The same pattern shows up elsewhere.

Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine, medical director for the Maricopa County Department of Health, told the board of supervisors that her agency tracked nearly three times the number of COVID outbreaks in schools in August as it did in February, when overall viral infections hit their peak. That rate, she said, is rising "exponentially.''

And there's more.

"The likelihood is that schools that do not have a mask requirement are twice as likely to have an outbreak as schools that do have a mask requirement," Sunenshine said. She said that currently one out of every four cases of the virus in Maricopa County is among children, something she described as a rate "never seen before."

She noted that, at least early on, the virus did not seem to affect young people as much. All that changed, Sunenshine said, with the delta variant.

The issue of masks has been contentious, and not just because the governor has taken a position adamantly opposed to requiring face coverings to attend school.