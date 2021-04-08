Ducey says he's prepared to send Arizona National Guard to border

PHOENIX — Taking a slap at the Biden administration, Gov. Doug Ducey said Thursday he is prepared to send the Arizona National Guard to the border — even if it means at state expense.

“We’re going to use every tool, authority and resource that we have,” Ducey said after announcing his pick of Brig. Gen. Kerry Muehlenbeck as the new state adjutant general. Muehlenbeck, a lawyer and former deputy Pima County attorney, will be the first woman in charge of Arizona’s 8,300 Guard soldiers.

“To be successful on the southern border, we need to work in partnership with the federal government,” Ducey said. “But Arizona’s going to act regardless.”

The Republican governor said that, as far as he is concerned, the border was “largely stable not that long ago.” Since then, he said, there have been 180,000 people apprehended and nearly 18,000 children in the care of the federal government.

“And the federal government is not very good at being a parent,” he said.

“So this is something where we need federal support,” Ducey said. “We’re trying to get the Biden administration to realize that the border’s part of the situation that their White House is responsible for.”

Criticizes VP Harris