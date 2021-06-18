Ducey signs $100M wildfire plan

House Minority Leader Reginald Bolding, D-Laveen, said he was glad that this $100 million package was approved with support from both sides of the aisle.

“We must do what we are doing today to react to this emergency,” he said. But Bolding said the action can’t stop here, saying it has to serve as a “wake-up call.”

“Climate change is real,” he said, saying it poses a “near-term and long-term threat” to Arizona’s public health, safety and prosperity.

“We must also do everything in our power to mitigate the crisis for future generations,” Bolding continued. “And we must do that together.”

Ducey, in signing the measure into law, acknowledged the comments but was noncommittal.

“Now, there’s always going to be more work to be done,” he said. “All the leaders that came to the podium touched on that.”

The governor left the ceremony without taking questions.

Ducey has a mixed record on the issue of climate change.

In 2015, After being briefed by experts, Ducey said he is convinced the climate is changing.