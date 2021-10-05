Ducey to join handful of GOP governors on Texas border visit

PHOENIX — Republican governors are gathering Wednesday at the border in Texas to criticize the Biden administration's policies.

And Arizona taxpayers are picking up the tab to send Gov. Doug Ducey to the event, along with two of his top aides.

Ducey publicist C.J. Karamargin acknowledged that this is an all-GOP event, with Republican governors from nine other states also going to Mission, just down the road from McAllen. A news release from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said they will have a news conference to discuss the "border crisis."

Karamargin said Ducey and the governors "have some ideas" they want to share with the media in Texas.

He told Capitol Media Services the reason for the all-Republican event is because the president ignored a request by some Republican governors to meet with them about the border situation. But Karamargin, in justifying making the trip at state expense, denied that this is a political event.

"Border security has been, and remains, a top concern for all Arizonans," Karamargin said. And he said that Ducey, as the governor of a border state, is working to figure out a way to strengthen security.