PHOENIX — A Gilbert man has been arrested for allegedly driving impaired and causing a freeway accident that left one person dead and two others injured, authorities say.
Ismael Garfio, 26, had a blood-alcohol content of 0.168 percent at the time of Sunday's crash on the Loop 202 in Chandler, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
That's twice the legal limit for drivers in Arizona.
Garfio is facing possible charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault and endangerment, authorities say.
DPS officials say Garfio is accused of intentionally drifted the car on the freeway.
He then reportedly lost control of the vehicle and it slid off the road and into a pole.
Garfio is jailed on a $250,000 bond.
It was unclear Monday if Garfio has a lawyer yet.
Mug shots 2018
Paul William Otanez was arrested and faces a number of charges after driving into a block wall and leaving the scene, and later crashing into another car head-on, officials say.
Read more
. here
Cochise County Sheriff's Office
Mug shots 2018
David Mann, 53, was arrested in connection with the death of his wife, officials say.
Read more . here
Pima County Sheriff's Department
Mug shots 2018
Nicholes Liggens, 19, has been arrested in connection with the killing of a 4-month-old boy and the abuse of the baby's two siblings, police say.
Read more
. here
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Kenneth Hall, 32, was arrested and faces charges of impersonating a peace officer, stalking and tampering with evidence stemming from a Dec. 14 investigation.
Read more
. here
Cochise County Sheriff's Office
Mug shots 2018
Johnny Bravo, 24, was arrested Dec. 14 and is facing multiple charges for at least two robberies at different Tucson stores.
Read more
. here
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Frank Atha, 34, was captured on camera leaving a Goodwill store on Ina Road after being confronted for trying to take "compromising photographs" of a woman inside, a Pima County Sheriff's Department news release said.
Read more . here
Pima County Sheriff's Department
Mug shots 2018
Daniel Barraza Sr. was convicted of molesting three girls between the ages of 7 and 15 between 2004 and 2011.
Read full story
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Adriel Daniel Gomez, 29, was booked into Pima County jail on first-degree murder charges, according to police.
Read more . here
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Alexandra Macy is facing numerous drug and weapon charges, officials say.
Read more
here.
Sierra Vista Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Anthony Contreras-McKenzie is facing numerous drug and weapon charges, officials say.
Read more
here.
Sierra Vista Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Aaron Rodriguez, 16, and two other teens were arrested in connection with the shooting and killing of three people at Lakeside Park in November.
Read more
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Filomeno Edwardo Flores, 15, and two other teens were arrested in connection with the shooting and killing of three people at Lakeside Park in November.
Read more
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Maki Dion Riley, 16, and two other teens were arrested in connection with the shooting and killing of three people at Lakeside Park in November.
Read more
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Adrianna Gail McCutcheon, 28, was booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of leaving the scene of a serious-injury accident, a police news release said. A 13-year-old boy was killed in the crash.
Read more here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Ryan Schlesinger, 26, is accused of killing Deputy U.S. Marshal Chase White.
White was serving a felony arrest warrant to Schlesinger in connection with the stalking of a police officer.
Courtesy Pima County Sheriff's Department
Mug shots 2018
David James Bohart, 34, was booked into the Pima County Jail and faces one count of second-degree murder, a Tucson police news release said.
Read more here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Gaylord Patrick Garrett, 48, faces a charge of second-degree murder in the Aug. 20 crash that killed Alexandra Belbey, 34, police said.
Read more here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Alberto Flores was arrested in Sierra Vista for failing to register as a sex offender and an outstanding warrant.
Read more
here.
Mug shots 2018
Edgar Villarreal was arrested in Sierra Vista for domestic violence and failing to register as a sex offender.
Read more
here.
Mug shots 2018
Michael Harman, 41, faces charges of molestation of a child and continuous sexual abuse of a child, according to the Sierra Vista Police Department.
Read more here.
Sierra Vista Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Kurtis Lemaster, 27, is facing a felony charge of making terroristic threats and two misdemeanor counts of threatening and intimidations, according to a Cochise County news release.
Read more here.
Cochise County Sheriff's Office
Mug shots 2018
Samuel Natividad, 25, was jailed on suspicion of stabbing his father, who also faces charges for an unrelated fight with another family member, Sierra Vista police say.
Read more
here.
Mug shots 2018
Authorities say Adrian Baliani was involved in violent crimes against "five female victims."
Read more
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Benjamin Bullard, a man on Sierra Vista's "Most Wanted" list, was arrested in Mexico after a year-long manhunt, the U.S. Marshals Service says.
Pima County Attorney's Office/ 88crime.org
Mug shots 2018
Patrick Darby was arrested after images of child pornography were found on a laptop inside a Sahuarita home, officials say.
Read more here.
Sahuarita Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Sean Michael Yacks is suspected of fleeing the scene of a fatal crash in July. He was arrested in Mexico months after the crash.
Read more
here.
Pima County Sheriff's Department
Mug shots 2018
Christopher J. Lopez, who has a history of DUI arrests, was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run pedestrian crash, officials say.
Read more
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Police say Yanibra Moreno, 20, was driving when she fatally struck a bicyclist at Tucson's "A" mountain Oct. 11. She faces multiple charges including second degree murder.
Read more
here:
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Jenitza Romero, 19, is accused of stabbing her boyfriend at a Burger King Oct. 10 before being shot by a sheriff's deputy. She faces an attempted murder charge.
Read more
here:
Pima County Sheriff's Department
Mug shots 2018
Dylan Aleff
is said to have sold heroin to minors and was arrested in Oro Valley, officials say.
Read more here.
Oro Valley Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Andrew Neal is facing at least one count of possession of dangerous drugs, Oro Valley officials say.
Read more here.
Oro Valley Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Erika Wahab had an active parole violator warrant out of the Arizona Department of Corrections, officials say.
Read more
here.
Oro Valley Police Department
Mug shots 2018
George William Robinson was arrested in connection with the death of a 2-year-old child on Tucson's east side, officials say.
Read more here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Mario Arvayo-Ruiz was arrested in connection with an armed robbery that occurred in Cochise County, officials say.
Read more
here.
Cochise County Sheriff's Office
Mug shots 2018
Berhan Hiabu, 22, faces multiple charges, including kidnapping and conspiracy to commit sexual assault from two separate incidents.
Read more here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Abdifatah Muktar, 23, faces multiple charges, including kidnapping and conspiracy to commit sexual assault from two separate incidents.
Read more here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Michael Adams, 51, is facing 16 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, officials say.
Read more
here.
Sahuarita Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Shortly after being released from Cochise County jail, Pedro Saucedo, 53, attempted to break into cars in the facility's parking lot.
Read more
here.
Cochise County Sheriff's Office
Mug shots 2018
Alexandra Rose Ciliento, 29,
is accused of leaving her 4-year-old daughter home alone all night so she could go to an entertainment district in the Phoenix suburb.
Read more . here
Maricopa County jail
Mug shots 2018
Javier Figueroa, 23, was arrested in connection with the shooting of his pregnant girlfriend, officials say.
Read more
. here
Pinal County Sheriff's Office
Mug shots 2018
Jose Luis Vazquez Flores, 18, was arrested in connection with a crash that killed a man who was crossing a street in Glendale.
Read more
. here
Maricopa County jail
Mug shots 2018
Alexander Bondy, 23, was convicted in June of two counts of second-degree murder in connection with a 2016 car crash that killed two people.
Read more . here
Pima County Attorney's Office
Mug shots 2018
Paul Anthony Menchaca was arrested after police say he pretended to have Down syndrome and hired caregivers to bathe him and change his diapers.
Read more
. here
Maricopa County jail
Mug shots 2018
Authorities say three people, including Tadeo Bravo-Cortez, are in custody after one of the suspects rammed the car of a Pinal County Sheriff's deputy.
Read more
. here
Pinal County jail
Mug shots 2018
Authorities say three people, including Charles Butler, are in custody after one of the suspects rammed the car of a Pinal County Sheriff's deputy.
Read more
. here
Pinal County jail
Mug shots 2018
Authorities say three people, including Erika Norris, are in custody after one of the suspects rammed the car of a Pinal County Sheriff's deputy.
Read more
. here
Pinal County jail
Mug shots 2018
Cochise County Sheriff's Office detectives have arrested Marybeth Ray. They say she attempted to mail contraband into the Cochise County jail.
Read more . here
Cochise County Sheriff's Department
Mug shots 2018
A jury convicted Dauntorian Sanders of first-degree murder and two counts of child abuse. He was sentenced in 2014.
Read more
. here
Arizona Department of Corrections
Mug shots 2018
Marc Meeker, 35, of Sierra Vista, was mailing contraband to an inmate in the Cochise County jail, officials said in a news release.
Read more . here
Cochise County Sheriff's Department
Mug shots 2018
Two people were arrested after attempting to mail contraband to inmate Larry Douglas, 30, officials said in a news release.
Read more
here.
Cochise County Sheriff's Office
Mug shots 2018
Dannie Hernandez, 27, was wanted for firing a handgun at his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend as he drove away from him on Tucson's south side, officials say.
Read more . here
U.S. Marshals Service
Mug shots 2018
Omar Moreno-Miranda, a former police officer in Mexico, has been sentenced to five years in an Arizona federal prison in a drug trafficking case.
Read more
. here
U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration
Mug shots 2018
Shaun Geoffrey Garcia, 34, was arrested in connection with a fatal car crash in February.
Read more
. here
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Lee Roy Hickman, 32, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a firearm for firing a handgun at a person.
Read more . here
U.S. Marshals Service
Mug shots 2018
Bryan Watmore, 38, was arrested Aug. 21 for trying to pull over a sheriff's deputy while impersonating a law enforcement officer.
Read more
. here
Pima County Sheriff's Department
Mug shots 2018
Lamont Adams, 37, was convicted of first degree murder stemming from a fatal 2017 Thanksgiving Day shooting.
Read more
. here
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Ronald James Corbin Jr., 32, was indicted on a charge of manslaughter six years after his girlfriend was fatally shot in their home.
Read more
. here
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Four men, including Robert O'Neill, were arrested Wednesday as authorities continue to investigate various crimes in Pima County.
Read more
. here
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Four men, including Bryan O'Neill, were arrested Wednesday as authorities continue to investigate various crimes in Pima County.
Read more
. here
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Four men, including George Garcia, were arrested Wednesday as authorities continue to investigate various crimes in Pima County.
Read more
. here
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Four men, including Jacob Blatchford, were arrested Wednesday as authorities continue to investigate various crimes in Pima County.
Read more
. here
Mug shots 2018
Bruce Bryson, 52, was arrested after officials say they found drugs and "materials used to package" them for resale.
Read the full story
here.
Cochise County Sheriff's Office
Mug shots 2018
Ricardo Beltran, 20, was arrested on suspicion of a series of thefts from vehicles in the Marana area.
Read the fully story
here.
Marana Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Shane Mack, 22, was arrested on suspicion of a series of thefts from vehicles in the Marana area.
Read the full story
here.
Marana Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Kayla Beeson, 25, was arrested following a 3-vehicle crash that seriously injured her 4-year-old son, officials say.
Read the full story
here.
Pima County Sheriff's Department
Mug shots 2018
Jeremy Gunderson, 31, is facing a charge of second-degree murder after his arrest by U.S. Marshals, a police news release said. He was booked into the Pima County jail.
Read more . here
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Dominic Blount, 22, was arrested by U.S. Marshals and faces a first-degree murder charge in the July 27 shooting at Casablanca Hookah Lounge at 4627 E. Speedway Blvd.
Read more . here
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Anthony Perez, 45, was arrested and is facing charges for sexual assault, sexual conduct with a minor, and aggravated luring of a minor, officials say.
Read the full story
here.
Sierra Vista Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Cheyenne Murphy was arrested in connection of suspected carjackings. He also tried to hit a Pima County Sheriff's deputy with a boulder prior to his arrest, officials say.
Read the full story
here.
Pima County Sheriff's Department
Mug shots 2018
Niger Noriega, 22, is said to be connected to a homicide in June.
Read the full story
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Cynthia Hermann is facing criminal charges after five residents of the adult care home she owned were hospitalized.
Read more
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Charles Zanghi, 47, was arrested July 19 in connection with a fatal stabbing, which left a blood trail for caller to find. He faces a second degree murder charge.
Read more
. here
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Charles Governale, 32, was arrested July 19 on suspicion of burglary and criminal damage of a cable box which caused thousands of dollars in damage.
Read more
. here
Mug shots 2018
Vahalla Daniel Volundsson was arrested after stealing money from a Bank of America in Tucson.
Read the full story
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Kelly Jo Wilson, 28, was arrested after detectives found two ounces of methamphetamine during a vehicle search, officials say.
Read the full story here.
Cochise County Sheriff's Office
Mug shots 2018
Cheyenne Barnes, 28, was arrested after detectives found two ounces of methamphetamine during a vehicle search, officials say.
Read the full story
here.
Cochise County Sheriff's Office
Mug shots 2018
Matthew Allen Disbro was arrested on suspicion of impersonating a police officer after he pulled over two Arizona state troopers who were driving in an unmarked car.
Read the full story
here.
Arizona Department of Public Safety
Mug shots 2018
Jerry Evans Madril was arrested on Wednesday, July 11 after he attempted to rob Mi Nidito and injured two employees with a knife, officials say.
Read the full story
here.
Pima County Sheriff's Department
Mug shots 2018
Louis Southern, 61, was arrested after allegedly assaulting an officer and leading police on a vehicle pursuit.
Read the full story
here.
Sierra Vista Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Michael Lewis Arthur Meyer was arrested and is facing trespassing charges.
Read more
. here
Pima County Sheriff's Department
Mug shots 2018
Michael Anthony Colmenero, 21, is facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting outside a Tucson strip joint in June.
Read the full story
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Eric Zamarra, 43, is facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting outside a Tucson strip joint in June.
Read the full story
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Ariel Montes-Deoca, 26, was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a south-side business in January.
Read the full story here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Hector J. Molina, 22, was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a south-side business in January.
Read the full story
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Gregory Walters, 56, shot his neighbor during an argument in early July, officials say.
Read the full story
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Anna Mae Blessing, 92, was arrested June 2 and charged with the murder of her 72-year-old son. Blessing said she didn't want to be sent to an assisted living facility.
Read the story
here.
Maricopa County Sheriff's Department
Mug shots 2018
Darrick Thomas, 35, was arrested June 25 for multiple charges, including impersonating an officer during a shoplifting incident at a Walmart.
Read the full story
here.
Sahuarita Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Tiffany Weilburg, 33, was arrested June 25 for multiple charges, including of organized retail theft, for helping a man impersonate an officer in a shoplifting incident.
Read the full story
here.
Sahuarita Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Matthew Curtis has been convicted of molestation of a young child. He did not show up to his trial and an arrest warrant has been issued.
Read the full story
here.
Pima County Attorney's Office
Mug shots 2018
A jury convicted Peter Schmidtfranz of child abuse following a 2015 incident that left a 2-year-old with brain damage.
Read the full story here.
Pima County Attorney's Office
Mug shots 2018
Bradley Lewis, 67, was arrested after fatally shooting his stepson in Green Valley in June.
Read the full story
here.
Pima County Sheriff's Department
Mug shots 2018
Sandro Tentory was arrested on Thursday, June 7 under suspicion of forgery and an outstanding FBI felony warrant. The Arizona Department of Transportation used facial recognition technology to discover suspected driver's license fraud.
Read the full story
here.
Arizona Department of Transportation
Mug shots 2018
Joshua Lytle, 28, was arrested in Cochise County under suspicion of drug trafficking.
Read the full story
here.
Cochise County Sheriff's Office
Mug shots 2018
Tracy Houlihan, 44, was arrested for suspicion of drug trafficking.
Read the full story
here.
Cochise County Sheriff's Office
Mug shots 2018
Noel Jasso, 18, was arrested June 18 on multiple charges including four counts of sexual conduct with an under-aged girl.
Read the full story
here.
Sierra Vista Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Desiree Romero, 33, was booked into the Cochise County jail for multiple charges, including aggravated assault in a shooting from May 29.
Read the full story
here:
Sierra Vista Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Marcus Dickson, 26, is scheduled to be sentenced on one count of manslaughter for his involvement in a road-rage shooting in 2017.
Read the full story
here:
Marana Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Whytte Duncan, 39, was arrested on suspicion of secretly filming an underage girl inside a Tucson foster home on June 15. Police found several recording devices inside the home.
Read the full story
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Anthony Garcia, 20, was sentenced to more than two years in prison for auto theft June 18. Police say Garcia stole a vehicle, which had with a 2-year-old child inside last year.
Read the full story
here.
Pima County Jail
Mug shots 2018
Alexander Bondy, 23, was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder June 14 after a high-speed vehicle wreck killed a Tucson couple nearly two years ago.
Read the full story
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Roy King, 51, was booked on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after being in a shootout with Tucson police officers on May 19.
Read the full story
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Christopher Higgins, 34, was booked into the Pima County Jail May 24 on various charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after being accused of two armed robberies.
Read the full story
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Herman Archuleta, 37, was arrested June 4 six hours after being in a standoff with police. He was booked on charges of burglary and criminal damage.
Read the full story
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Kimberly Self, 24, was arrested May 19 on felony child abuse charges more than one year after her infant died from severe head injuries while in her care.
Read more
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Brian Ferry, 47, was found guilty on two counts of first-degree murder May 18
for the killing of a Phoenix couple in 2002. The case was being retried after a previous hung jury result.
Read the full story
here.
Pima County Attorney's Office
Mug shots 2018
Paul Irvin, 48, was arrested May 14, after officers said he fired at a Tucson police officer during a traffic stop. As he tried to flee, a police vehicle struck him down.
Read the full story
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Norman Schrank III, 43, was arrested in May for allegedly killing his mother-in-law and beating and choking his estranged wife after kidnapping both women. He's being held on $2 million bond.
Read the full story
here.
Pima County Sheriff's Department
Mug shots 2018
Craig Carter, 50, was sentenced May 14 to five years in prison on two counts of aggravated assault. Carter was found guilty of threatening a former University of Arizona athlete with a box cutter while chocking her in 2015.
Read the full story
here.
Pima County Jail
Mug shots 2018
Michele Butler, 57, was booked into the Pinal County Jail April 25, on a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of her partner in 2015. Butler said she shot her partner in self-defense.
Read the full story
here.
Pinal County Jail
Mug shots 2018
Richard Hamilton, 49, was arrested on suspicion of negligent homicide after his 21-month-old son was struck and killed by a truck Hamilton was moving.
Read the full story
here.
Mug shots 2018
Amanda Davis, 22, was arrested April 16 for various charges including possession of a dangerous drug for sale after authorities concluded an investigation into drug trafficking.
Read more
here.
Cochise County Sheriff
Mug shots 2018
Brian Hughes, 34, was arrested April 2 after a woman accused Hughes him of touching her inappropriately. He was arrested on one count of sexual abuse.
Read more
here.
Pima County Jail
Mug shots 2018
Ian Mitcham, 42, was arrested April 8 after DNA evidence allegedly linked him to a homicide of a University of Arizona alumna nearly three years ago in Scottsdale.
Read more
here.
Maricopa County Jail
Mug shots 2018
Joshua Grant, 32, was arrested April 16 after authorities concluded a six-month investigation of methamphetamine trafficking. He was booked on various charges including 12 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Read more
here.
Cochise County Sheriff
Mug shots 2018
Sharron Dobbins, 40, was arrested April 1, after she allegedly tased her son's leg to get him up for a church service. She was arrested on suspicion of one count of child abuse.
Maricopa County Sheriff's Office
Mug shots 2018
Autumn Maya, 39, was arrested April 5, after allegedly trafficking stolen guns and police body cameras. Maya was an employee at the Arizona Department of Economic Security. She arrested on multiple charges including 13 counts of trafficking of stolen property.
Mug shots 2018
Michael Maya, was arrested April 5 after allegedly using pawn shops to traffic guns and police body cameras. He was jailed on multiple charges including suspicion of first-degree trafficking of stolen property.
Maricopa County Sheriff's Office
Mug shots 2018
Jason Coleman,
31, is facing felony charges of aggravated assault on a Tucson firefighter.
Read more here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Booking mug of David Ernesto Murillo, 28, accused of shooting and killing Nogales Police Officer Jesus Cordova on April 27, 2018.
. Read more here
Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office
Mug shots 2018
Isaiah Franko (left) and Eric Reino, both 22, have been booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of murder, robbery and kidnapping in the connection of Abriola’s killing.
Read more here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Manual Andrade, 44, assaulted a Circle K clerk,
punching, and kciking him in the head and slammed on the floor head.
Read more here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Christopher Gray, 30, is being held without bond at the Cochise County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence/kidnapping, domestic violence/aggravated assault and attempted first-degree-murder.
Read more here.
Cochise County Sheriff's Department
Mug shots 2018
Joseph Javier Romero, 36, was convicted by a jury April 6 for second-degree murder after police determined he shot a man in a mobile home park nearly 18 years ago.
Read the full story
here.
Pima County Attorney's Office
Mug shots 2018
Anthony Fimbres, 51, was arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting that killed a father and wounded one of his sons. He was arrested April 10 after police learned he purchased a vehicle linked to the crime.
Read the full story
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Daniel Wolfley, 40, was arrested April 10 and booked on multiple charges including second-degree murder for stabbing a man near the University of Arizona campus.
Read the full story
here.
Pima County Jail
Mug shots 2018
Brittany Velasquez, 20, was arrested March 27 in connection with charges of suspicion of first-degree murder after her two children were found dead in car seats inside a car.
Read the full story
here.
Pinal County jail
Mug shots 2018
Jeannette McCann Lopez, 38, was arrested March 27 on a
felony arrest warrant for custodial interference, in connection with snatching her 1-year-old daughter during a supervised visit in January. Read the full story here.
Pima County jail
Mug shots 2018
William Cornett, 25, was arrested March 27 in connection with displaying a rifle near the March For Our Lives rally in Sahuarita.
Read the full story
here.
Pima County jail
Mug shots 2018
Victoria Cornett, 23, was arrested March 27 in connection with displaying a rifle near the March For Our Lives rally in Sahuarita.
Read the full story here.
Pima County jail
Mug shots 2018
Larry Douglas, 30, was arrested March 26 in connection with six counts of possession of a dangerous drug, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a narcotic and evidence tampering.
Read the full story
here.
Cochise County Sheriff's Office
Mug shots 2018
Edgar Allen Fristoe, 65, was found guilty of 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor March 15. He possibly faces more than 100 years in prison.
Read the full story here.
Pima County Jail
Mug shots 2018
Roman Salaiz, 59, was arrested March 15 in a drug trafficking probe. He faces multiple drug charges including the possession to sale heroin and meth.
Read the full story here.
Cochise County Sheriff's Department
Mug shots 2018
William Palmer, 34, was arrested without incident March 15 on multiple charges including first-degree murder for shooting two men in an apartment.
Read the full story here.
Pima County Jail
Mug shot 2018
Silvia Ramos Lopez, 53, was arrested March 19 on multiple drug charges after deputies found eight bundles of heroin taped to her torso.
Read the full story here.
Pinal County Jail
Mug shots 2018
Charles Leroy Cagley, was arrested during the week of March 26 on an active felony extraditable warrant after escaping from an Iowa prison 37 years ago.
Read the full story here.
Prescott Valley Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Jacinto Armentilla Canevet, 57, was arrested March 19 on multiple drug charges including transportation of narcotics with intent to sell after heroin was found during a traffic stop.
Read the full story here.
Pinal County Jail
Mug shots 2018
Davontae Sanford, 25, was arrested for aggravated assault and endangerment but his lawyer said he was " simply was shooting into dirt and toward mountains."
Read the full story here.
Maricopa County Jail
Mug shots 2018
David Eagle Bear Turner, 20, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder after his girlfriend said he forced entry into an apartment and killed a man.
Read the full story here.
Pima County Jail
Mug shots 2018
Eddie Adams, 34, was arrested March 26 in connection with charges of possession of a dangerous drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Read the full story
here.
Cochise County Sheriff's Office
Mug shots 2018
Eduardo Pedro Martinez, 20, was arrested after police found over 27 pounds of marijuana inside his BMW, authorities said March 13.
Read the full story here.
Yavapai County Sheriff's Office
Mug shots 2018
Tamara Fowler, 31, has been charged with first-degree murder and three counts of child abuse in connection with the death of her 6-month-old son, police said March 9.
Read the full story here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Vicente Ferreira, 37, was arrested March 9 in connection with charges of kidnapping, first degree burglary, second degree burglary and possession of a dangerous drug.
Read the full story here.
Pima County Sheriff's Department
Mug shots 2018
Jose Islas-Garcia, 27, was arrested March 8 in connection with the first-degree murder of his girlfriend.
Read the full story here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
20-year-old Antwaun Travon Ware was arrested March 7 in connection with the killing of his ex-girlfriend, a young mother whose infant was found abandoned in a car seat by the side of a street.
Read the full story
here.
Maricopa County jail
Mug shots 2018
29-year-old Derick Eugene Holman was arrested March 4 on suspicion of second-degree murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of his wife's ex-boyfriend.
Read the full story
here.
Maricopa County jail
Mug shots 2018
27-year-old Martin Lopez, a corrections officer at the Pima County jail, was arrested Feb. 28 in connection with smuggling drugs into the jail.
Read the full story
here.
Pima County Sheriff's Department
Mug shots 2018
Felicite Hartmann, 25, was arrested Feb. 27 and is facing charges of first-degree murder, two counts of robbery, two counts of aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.
Read the full story
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
43-year-old Sara Cottem-Dalton, president of a Sierra Vista parent teacher student organization, was arrested Feb. 26 on suspicion of felony theft after police learned that she stole more than $4,000 from the group's account.
Read the full story
here.
Sierra Vista Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Michael Helt, 18, was arrested Feb. 21 on suspicion of carrying a weapon on school grounds after officers investigated an anonymous tip and located a gun inside his car at a Peoria high school.
Read the full story here.
Maricopa County jail
Mug shots 2018
Carol Gutierrez, 66, was arrested Feb. 20 in connection with three counts of child abuse, after police learned they were locking their children inside their rooms with no access to food, water, lights or a bathroom.
Read the full story
here.
Pima County Sheriff's Department
Mug shots 2018
Benito Gutierrez, 69, was arrested Feb. 20 in connection with three counts of child abuse, after police learned they were locking their children inside their rooms with no access to food, water, lights or a bathroom.
Read the full story
here.
Pima County Sheriff's Department
Mug shots 2018
Byron Horton, 43, was arrested Feb. 19 in connection with a Jan. 26 fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.
Read the full story
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
Cienega High School assistant coach Senecca Turner, 37, was arrested Feb. 15 in connection with sexual conduct with a minor, after police learned that he sent explicit messages to a 17-year-old female student.
Read the full story
here.
Pima County Sheriff's Department
Mug shots 2018
Paul Gasbarri, 46, was arrested Feb. 9 in connection with an armed robbery and attempted carjacking from last October.
Read the full story
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
22-year-old Zecariah MacDonald was booked into the Pima County jail Feb. 8 on one count of domestic violence-related manslaughter.
Read the full story
here.
Tucson Police Department
Mug shots 2018
44-year-old Rey Guzman-Vidals was arrested near Ajo Feb. 2 on a child molestation warrant out of Washington state.
Read the full story
here.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Mug shots 2018
42-year-old Leonel Flores-Pacheco was arrested by Cochise County border agents Feb. 2 for rape and felony sexual misconduct.
Read the full story
here.
U.S. Border Patrol
Mug shots 2018
Hernando Enriquez, 44, was arrested Feb. 2 in the killing of his wife and daughter and the attempted murder of his son.
Read the full story
here.
Pima County Sheriff's Department
Mug shots 2018
Shaun Snyder, 22, was arrested Jan. 29 in connection with charges of domestic violence aggravated assault, domestic violence criminal damage, prohibited possession of a firearm and domestic violence threatening or intimidating.
Read the full story
here.
Sierra Vista Police Department