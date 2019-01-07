Ismael Garfio

 Maricopa County jail

PHOENIX — A Gilbert man has been arrested for allegedly driving impaired and causing a freeway accident that left one person dead and two others injured, authorities say.

Ismael Garfio, 26, had a blood-alcohol content of 0.168 percent at the time of Sunday's crash on the Loop 202 in Chandler, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

That's twice the legal limit for drivers in Arizona.

Garfio is facing possible charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault and endangerment, authorities say.

DPS officials say Garfio is accused of intentionally drifted the car on the freeway.

He then reportedly lost control of the vehicle and it slid off the road and into a pole.

Garfio is jailed on a $250,000 bond.

It was unclear Monday if Garfio has a lawyer yet.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles