This April 2016 file photo shows dust storms on Interstate 10 near U.S. 191 in Cochise County that prompted the closure of Interstate 10. Dusty conditions Sunday afternoon prompted a similar closure.

 Arizona Department of Public Safety, 2016

A section of Interstate 10 near the New Mexico-Arizona border has been closed in both directions due to a dust storm.

Arizona Department of Transportation officials announced the closure Sunday afternoon and say there's no immediate timetable for the highway's re-opening.

They say drivers can use the U.S. 191 northbound to U.S. 70 eastbound to reach Lordsburg, New Mexico.

The stretch of highway near rural Lordsburg has seen numerous closures in recent years along with deadly crashes due to similar dust storm conditions stemming from the desert landscape and a dry lakebed.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles