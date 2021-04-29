Election audit liaison pushes private fundraising website

Bennett said he was unaware that 501©(4) organizations could keep their donors secret. But Bennett went on to say he’s not concerned.

“That’s a problem with dark money in politics on both sides,” Bennett said.

No one from The America Project returned messages seeking information on the fundraising effort.

Logan himself has acknowledged that his company has received outside funding, beyond the $150,000 from the Senate, to conduct the audit. But he said he does not know who has donated to the audit.

The push to funnel money to that outside group — one that doesn’t disclose donors — comes on the heels of the Legislature just this year voting to make it illegal for the state and counties to accept outside funding to help run elections.

“I agree,” said Bennett, a Republican and a former secretary of state, said of the new law.

“All the monies that are spent on elections should come out of that Arizona state general fund,” Bennett said. “And there should be no questions about whether any of it is coming from places that make us wonder whether it’s affecting the procedures or anything else.”