Interstate 17 northbound is closed between State Route 179 and Flagstaff because of extreme weather conditions, the Arizona Department of Transportation said Wednesday evening, March 1.

In addition, Interstate 40 eastbound is closed between State Route 95 and Ash Fork and Interstate 40 westbound is closed between Winslow and Ash Fork.

"Interstate travelers looking to pass through Arizona are encouraged to use southern routes, including I-10 and I-8, for travel," ADOT said in a news release.

"If weather conditions continue to deteriorate or crashes and vehicle slide-offs occur that impact travel, other highways may become impassable and be closed for public safety," it said.

ADOT lists the following highways as also closed because of poor weather conditions:

• I-17 northbound between SR 179 and Flagstaff (MP 298-340)

• I-40 westbound between Winslow and Ash Fork (MP 255-146)

• I-40 eastbound between SR 95 and Ash Fork (MP 9-146)

• US 180 north of Snowbowl (MP 236-248)

• US 93 southbound from the Nevada state line to I-40 (MP 1-72)

• SR 260 in both directions from east of Camp Verde to SR 87 (MP 229-251)

• SR 260 in both directions from east of Payson to Heber (MP 257-302)

• SR 89A in both directions between Sedona and Flagstaff (MP 375-398)

• SR 87 in both directions between Winslow and Payson (MP 340-250)

• SR 68 west of Kingman (MP 6-18)

• SR 64 near the Grand Canyon National Park East Entrance (MP 244-261)