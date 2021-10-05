Feds tell Ducey he can't use COVID money for anti-mask grants

Ducey and his aides are reviewing the letter and will respond, said C.J. Karamargin, a gubernatorial press aide. But he said that, as far as Ducey is concerned, he has done nothing wrong.

Still, Karamargin acknowledged that how his boss is dividing up the cash comes down to Ducey’s personal support of “school choice” and vouchers, which existed long before there was a COVID outbreak.

“The way we are using it aligns with the governor’s long-stated goal of giving parents the opportunity to choose what’s best,” Karamargin said. And he brushed aside questions about the fact that the federal dollars were designed to help prevent the spread of the virus, not to provide dollars for private and parochial schools.

“We believe the use of the funds is appropriate,” Karamargin said.

The governor’s press aide also took a slap at what he said has been the Biden administration’s “focus on mandates.”

“Here in Arizona we trust families to make decisions around what’s best for their children,” Karamargin said. And he added that given the challenges of the past school year, that focus should be on giving families the resources they need to get their kids caught up educationally.