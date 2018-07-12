PHOENIX — Investigators were looking into whether a deluge from a possible microburst caused the roof collapse of a Phoenix supermarket gutted by a fire that sent flames high above the building.
Customers in the store were already being evacuated by store employees Wednesday evening when firefighters arrived and went to the back to begin fighting the fire.
But Fire Capt. Rob McDade said firefighters quickly had to retreat out of the store when the roof began collapsing on them.
McDade said no injuries were reported.
More than an inch of rain fell in a 45-minute span near the store on 35th and Northern avenues before the fire.
Crews from the Glendale and Phoenix fire department battled the blaze for hours after it broke out around 6 p.m.