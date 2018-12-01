Ex-Rep. Ed Pastor, Arizona's 1st Hispanic congressman, dies

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2013, file photo, U.S. Rep. Ed Pastor of Arizona is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington. Pastor, Arizona's first Hispanic congressman, died Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. He was the longtime senior member of the state's U.S. House delegation before he decided in 2014 against running for re-election. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci, File)

 Evan Vucci

Former U.S. Rep. Ed Pastor, the first Hispanic member of Congress from Arizona, will lie in state Sunday at the Arizona State Capitol and a Mass is scheduled Friday at a Phoenix church.

The 12-term Democrat who did not seek re-election in 2014 died Tuesday following a heart attack. He was 75.

A public viewing will be held from 2-5 p.m. Sunday in the Rotunda of the State Capitol, and there will be a viewing Thursday from 6-7 p.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, where the Mass will be celebrated Friday at 2 p.m.

Pastor won a 1991 special election for the House seat vacated by fellow Democrat Morris K. Udall and was re-elected 11 times. He had previously been a Maricopa County supervisor.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles