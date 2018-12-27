CHANDLER — A fully loaded concrete truck overturned on Interstate 10 on the southeastern outskirts of metro Phoenix Thursday, closing the freeway's westbound lanes while crews worked to clean up the mess.
Authorities say concrete spilled onto the roadway at Queen Creek Road near Chandler and traffic had to use exit and on-ramps to get around the wreck, resulting in very long delays.
A heavy wrecker was called in to upright the truck.
The state Department of Public Safety said the truck's driver had minor injuries.
The interstate reopened about 10:30 a.m.