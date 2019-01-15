PHOENIX — Authorities say the funeral procession for a fallen Salt River police officer is expected to briefly close parts of a highway and several roads in Phoenix.
The funeral service for Clayton Townsend is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Christ's Church of the Valley in Peoria.
Arizona Department of Transportation officials say the procession will travel along several miles of the Loop 101 from the Scottsdale area to Peoria as well as freeway entrance ramps.
Townsend was fatally struck by a car last Tuesday night while conducting a traffic stop on the Loop 101 near Scottsdale.
He had served five years with the Salt River Police Department, an agency of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community.
Townsend is survived by his widow and a 10-month-old child.