GOP fights in Arizona, even with too few ballots left for Trump to catch Biden

PHOENIX — With the tally of votes now showing Joe Biden winning Arizona, the state Republican Party and its allies are trying last-minute legal tactics to keep that from happening.
Two new lawsuits come as the former vice president on Friday had a lead of 10,998 votes over Donald Trump.
The Secretary of State's Office says there are just 6,670 ballots yet to be counted.
Meanwhile, the president's reelection campaign agreed Friday to drop its demand for a hand count of certain ballots cast at polling places on Election Day to see if they were properly recorded. Attorney Kory Langhofer told Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Daniel Kiley that with just 191 ballots at issue, the latest vote tallies makes the outcome of that claim moot.
Despite that decision — and despite the vote tallies that show there just aren't enough uncounted ballots for Trump to catch up — state GOP Chair Kelly Ward insists this isn't the end.
"We are getting close to recount territory here," she said Friday in a video message.
That is debatable given that state law would appear to require Trump to be within 200 votes of Biden to trigger a new count.
But the two new lawsuits are the best — and perhaps only — chance that the president has to getting close to that margin and taking the state's 11 electoral votes.
One contends that Maricopa County is not complying with state laws which require there be a hand-count audit after each election to ensure that what was recorded by the voting machines matches the ballots that went into them.
That was done with no irregularities found.
But attorney Jack Wilenchik representing the Arizona Republican Party says state law requires that the sample has to be done of at least 2% of all the precincts. In Maricopa County, he said, with 748 precincts, that would require checks at 15 separate precincts.
Only thing is, Maricopa County uses "voting centers" rather than requiring residents to cast a ballot at the specific precinct in which they live. This year, Wilenchik said, there were about 175 of these.
And what that means, he said, is that an audit of 2% of 175 voting centers is not sufficient, regardless of how many people voted at each one.
While the GOP is suing only Maricopa County, the lawsuit also could affect Yuma, Yavapai, Santa Cruz, La Paz and Cochise counties which also use vote centers.
In a separate lawsuit, attorney Alexander Kolodin says that Maricopa County — and presumably all others — have no specific way to determine whether a given voter's choices were properly counted.
That goes to the question of what happens when a ballot is not automatically accepted and read by tabulating machines at polling places, whether because of problems with the equipment or other issues. These instead are set aside for hand review at county offices.
Attorney Alexander Kolodin charges that one of the women he represents — the same who brought the never-proven claim about how the use of Sharpies and bleed-through on ballots was affecting the count — never had her vote counted at all. And he said his other client, whose ballot had to go through separate review was denied the right have her vote "counted via a fully automated and perfect process," as were others in a similar situation.
There was no immediate response from attorneys for the county to either lawsuit.
Time is running out.
The state is supposed to certify the election results on Nov. 30. And the electors who will cast their ballots for who won the majority in the state are supposed to be appointed by Dec. 8.
Hearings in both cases are set for Monday.
The legal maneuverings fit into what has been the position of Trump and his supporters that there has been something amiss about the voting process this year.
"Arizona voters deserve complete assurance that the law will be followed and that only legal ballots will be counted in the 2020 election," Ward said.
That mirrors repeat comments of the president himself who has insisted he will will if only the "legal votes" are counted, not just in Arizona but elsewhere.
But none of this will matter unless any of the lawsuits result in orders that get more votes tallied and bring Trump within recount territory.
State law does require a recount when the difference between candidates is less than 0.1% of the votes cast for the office. At this point, that would be about 3,400.
But there is a separate provision governing any race for "state electors," which is technically what people who were voting for Trump, Biden and Libertarian Jo Jorgensen was choosing. That figure is just 200.
Despite that, state GOP spokesman Zach Henry said the outstanding votes plus "ongoing litigation in the courts" should be enough to force that recount.
Wilenchik's contention that audits done by voting centers is illegal already is getting some legal pushback.
In letters to legislative leaders, Joe Kanefield, the chief deputy state attorney general, pointed out that lawmakers specifically allowed counties to operate centers. And Kanefield, himself a former state elections director, said the statutes left it up to the secretary of state to come up with specific rules for how to conduct these audits.
That, he said, was codified in the Election Procedures Manual which specifically allows audits of 2% of vote centers. And since that manual was approved by both Attorney General Mark Brnovich, who is Kanefield's boss, as well as Gov. Doug Ducey, both of whom are Republicans, it could mean that the state party is now picking a fight with its top elected officials.
Wilenchik does not dispute that the hand counts already done by the county of the vote centers, which are chosen jointly by Democrat and Republican party officials, have shown no discrepancies between the recorded tally and the hand count. But he said what's needed to truly check the veracity of the vote is that precinct-by-precinct breakdown.
"It makes it easier to sort the data that comes out of the sampling, to compare it with the voter registration database data," he told Capitol Media Services, figures that are broken down by precinct. That, Wilenchik said, ensures that there aren't more ballots being counted than people who actually are supposed to have voted at that location.
"If instead they do the sampling based on the vote centers, that's sort of worthless to us because we can't sort that data," he said. "The voter registration data is not based on vote centers."
Wilenchik conceded that state law does specifically allow for vote centers. And he said he did not know how a county would then organize the already cast ballots by precincts — as he contends is required for the post-election audit.
He said it's possible that the ballots are in some way encoded to show to which precinct a voter was assigned.
And if not?
"Then count all of them," he said. Wilenchik said it can't be that hard, pointing out that's exactly what's taking place in Georgia for the presidential race.
Even if Trump can't be aided by the litigation, any adjustment of votes could make the difference in some down-ballot races like the one for state Senate in LD 28 where incumbent Republican Kate Brophy McGee is 495 votes behind Democrat challenger Christine Marsh.
Incumbents hold large leads in legislative districts near Tucson
Incumbents and veteran lawmakers appear poised to hold nearly every seat in five legislative districts near Tucson.
Election officials were still counting ballots Wednesday afternoon, but initial results showed all but one of the legislative seats likely would go to incumbents or lawmakers trying to move between the state Senate and the state House of Representatives.
Between 26,000 and 34,000 early ballots were left to count on Wednesday afternoon, Pima County officials said. Officials also were working to verify about 18,300 provisional ballots.
The majority of votes came through early ballots, but in-person voting at polling places also proved crucial for both Democratic and Republican candidates, according to preliminary election results released by the Arizona secretary of state.
Legislative District 2
On Tucson’s south side, Democrat Rosanna Gabaldón maintained a large lead in the race for the state Senate seat in LD 2.
Gabaldón, who currently serves as a state representative for the district, had 47,139 votes, including 32,537 votes from early ballots and 14,602 votes at polling places.
Newcomer Mark Workman, a Republican, had 29,276 votes, including 20,439 votes from early ballots and 8,837 votes at polling places.
A similar story is playing out in the race for the district’s two seats in the state House of Representatives. Two Democratic candidates who already serve in the Legislature are leading a Republican newcomer.
Incumbent Daniel Hernandez had 42,033 votes, including 29,687 votes through early ballots and another 12,346 votes at polling places.
Andrea Dalessandro, a Democrat who currently serves as the district’s state senator, had 40,347 votes, including 28,974 votes through early ballots and another 11,373 votes at polling places.
Republican Deborah McEwen had 29,759 votes, including 21,067 votes through early ballots and 8,692 votes at polling places.
LD 2 covers south-side neighborhoods east of Nogales Highway, South Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Sahuarita, Green Valley, Arivaca and Santa Cruz County.
The district is home to about 51,500 registered Democrats, 29,600 registered Republicans and 38,300 independents.
Legislative District 11
Northwest of Tucson, votes at polling places appear to be playing a key role in helping three Republican incumbents hold their seats in LD 11.
Republican Sen. Vince Leach led the race to hold the district’s seat in the state Senate. He had 60,588 votes, while newcomer JoAnna Mendoza, a Democrat, had 53,623 votes.
Leach received 14,075 votes at polling places, while Mendoza trailed with 4,858 votes. Leach received 46,513 votes through early ballots and Mendoza received 48,765 votes.
In the race for the district’s two seats in the state House of Representatives, strong showings by Republican incumbents at polling places tilted the race in their favor.
Rep. Bret Roberts received 11,822 votes at polling places and Rep. Mark Finchem received 11,969. Democrat Felipe Perez received less than half those tallies, with 4,848 votes at polling places.
Perez received more votes through early ballots than his Republican rivals. Perez received 49,180 votes through early ballots, for a total of 54,028 votes. Roberts received 46,065 votes through early ballots, for a total of 57,887 votes. Finchem received 45,248 votes through early ballots, for a total of 57,217 votes.
Election employees processing and verifying ballots at the Pima County Election Center in Tucson on Nov. 4, 2020. (Josh Galemore / Arizona Dai…
LD 11 covers Oro Valley, Catalina, Marana, Avra Valley, Picture Rocks and part of Pinal County. The district includes about 48,700 registered Democrats, 65,100 registered Republicans and 52,700 independents.
Legislative District 9
On Tucson’s north side, two Democratic incumbents likely will fend off a challenge from a Republican newcomer in the race for two state representative seats in LD 9.
Rep. Randall Friese had 60,275 votes and Rep. Pamela Powers Hannley had 59,982 votes. Republican Brendan Lyons had 41,307 votes.
Friese and Powers Hannley each received about 58,000 votes through early ballots and 2,300 votes at polling places. Lyons received 34,316 votes through early ballots and 6,991 votes at polling places.
LD 9 includes portions of Oro Valley, Marana east of Interstate 10, across Tucson to west of North Harrison Road. The district’s southern boundary is East Speedway to north of East Ina Road taking in Catalina Foothills.
The district has about 60,600 registered Democrats, 40,900 registered Republicans and 40,800 independents.
Democratic Sen. Victoria Steele is running unopposed to keep her seat in the state Senate. She had 76,132 votes, including 71,655 votes through early ballots and 4,477 at polling places.
Legislative District 10
In central Tucson and Tucson’s east side, a newcomer was one of the top two vote-getters in LD 10 as of Wednesday afternoon.
In the race for the district’s two seats in the state House of Representatives, Stephanie Stahl Hamilton, a Democrat, had 54,842 votes. She trailed only Rep. Domingo DeGrazia, also a Democrat, who had 55,013 votes.
Republican Michael Hicks had 40,662 votes and Mabelle Gummere, also a Republican, had 37,134 votes.
DeGrazia received 52,702 votes through early ballots and 2,311 votes at polling places. Hamilton received 52,533 votes through early ballots and 2,309 votes at polling places.
Hicks received 33,617 votes through early ballots and 7,045 votes at polling places. Gummere received 30,897 votes through early ballots and 6,237 votes at polling places.
Democrat Kirsten Engel, who currently represents the district in the state House of Representatives, had 61,669 votes in the race for the district’s seat in the state Senate. Engel received 58,716 votes through early ballots and 2,953 votes at polling places.
Republican Justine Wadsack had 40,800 votes, including 33,263 votes through early ballots and 7,537 at polling places.
The district includes midtown Tucson east of Campbell Avenue between Speedway and 22nd Street, the east side, Foothills area east of Bear Creek, Davis-Monthan neighborhoods and Civano.
LD 10 is home to about 57,200 registered Democrats, 43,100 registered Republicans and 41,300 independents.
Legislative District 3
On Tucson’s west side, three Democratic incumbents ran unopposed for the seats in Legislative District 3.
Sen. Sally Ann Gonzales had 54,505 votes in the race to hold the district’s seat in the state Senate as of Wednesday afternoon. She received 50,233 votes through early ballots and 4,272 votes at polling places.
In the race for the district’s two seats in the state House of Representatives, Rep. Alma Hernandez had 42,918 votes, including 39,859 votes through early ballots and 3,059 votes at polling places.
Rep. Andrés Cano had 42,679 votes, including 39,961 votes through early ballots and 2,718 votes at polling places.
The district covers Tucson’s west and southwest sides including the University of Arizona and downtown, stretching from Ryan Airfield north to Prince Road at about First Avenue.
Dems likely fall short of taking control of state House, Senate
PHOENIX – The blue wave that bolstered Arizona votes for Joe Biden and Mark Kelly did not result in a trickle-down effect for Democrats closer to the bottom of the ballot.
Preliminary results show that Democrats fell short of their goal of taking control of one or both chambers of the Legislature. Even turnout supporting legalizing recreational use of marijuana and taking the state’s richest residents to help finance K-12 education, issues that could be considered popular among Democrats, wasn’t enough to convince the majority of voters in the state’s 30 legislative districts to shift away from their patterns of who they want to send to the Capitol to craft state laws.
The bright spot for the Democrats was the ouster of veteran state Sen. Kate Brophy McGee from the district that encompasses north central Phoenix and Paradise Valley. Democrat Christine Marsh, a former teacher of the year who lost narrowly to Brophy McGee two years ago, was running 5 points ahead of her this time.
But the result in what had at one time been a dependable Republican district — it is home to Gov. Doug Ducey and former Vice President Dan Quayle — may be no surprise. There has been a steady shift in political sentiments as shown by the fact that both state representatives from LD28 already are Democrats.
Absent some last-minute updates, that still leaves Republicans in control of the chamber, though their majority now is just 16-14. Other incumbent Republican senators appear to have outlasted their Democrat foes, including J.D. Mesnard of Chandler and Paul Boyer of Phoenix.
And Republican Wendy Rogers of Flagstaff, who won the right to be the GOP contender by outlasting incumbent Sylvia Allen in the primary, won the Senate seat by defeating Democrat Felicia French.
Across the courtyard there currently appears to have been no net change in the 31-29 GOP edge in the House, though there are a few races where votes are not yet counted.
There were, however, some internal shifts.
Republican incumbent Anthony Kern of Glendale found himself running third in the race for the two House seats from his district. Democrat Judy Schwiebert was running first, with Republican Shawnna Bolick apparently hanging on to her seat.
But the political balance was retained when Democrat Gerae Peten was outpolled by Republican Joel John in the district that stretches from west Phoenix to Yuma.
