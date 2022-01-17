GOP lawmaker Townsend to seek southeast Arizona congressional seat

"We have reports that have come to us about irregularities," she continued. "Until we have an answer from the attorney general, who is currently investigating the claims, it would be irresponsible for me to make a claim, one way or the other."

Townsend also has been at the center of various debates over COVID and vaccines.

She has decried the push to get people vaccinated, stating "I am afraid for our society." She also has equated efforts to mandate vaccination with Communism.

And just last month she introduced legislation that would punish pharmacists who refuse to fill prescriptions for drugs for purposes that have not been approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration.

That is specifically aimed at allowing patients to get ivermectin, a drug normally used to parasites, particularly in animals. There are claims that it can be used to prevent COVID-19.

In some ways the decision to pursue a congressional bid was forced on Townsend.