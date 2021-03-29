GOP lawmakers decide masks no longer required at the Arizona Legislature

Fann is doing something else, too: Switching seats. Right now in the 30-member chamber, all the Democrats sit on the east side of the floor with the Republicans on the west side, divided by an aisle.

But given there are more Republicans than Democrats, that leaves Sen. Sine Kerr, R-Buckeye, deep in what could be considered Democratic territory.

So Fann, who has an assigned seat on the GOP side of the room but who normally sits at the front of the chamber, is moving Kerr to her regular seat on the floor. That essentially leaves the Democrats to declare their side of the chamber as mask mandatory.

And Fann said she will wear a mask if she’s on the floor amid the Democrats.

Bowers said his decision to eliminate the mask mandate in the House is based on “the state’s robust rollout of vaccination resources and the governor’s decision to rescind many of the COVID-19 restrictions that went into place last year.”

But an aide to Bowers said the clear acrylic barriers between the desks of representatives on the House floor will remain unless and until lawmakers on each side of the dividers agree to removal. There are no such barriers in the Senate, where there is more distance between desks.