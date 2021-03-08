GOP-led Arizona Senate votes to require affidavit or other ID for early voters

But Mesnard, who proposed changing the requirements for mail-in voting, said he sees nothing wrong with providing extra security to ensure that the votes received come from the people who were supposed to get the ballots.

Still, Mesnard said he will make some changes when the bill now goes to the House, to ease some of those requirements.

Gowan, meanwhile, said his bill to on early balloting is designed to help out county recorders. He said having early ballots show up at the last minute by mail means recorders are busy processing those when they should be dealing with the polling places on Election Day "so we can have an election that is counted soon instead of weeks like we've been seeing.''

Bowie, the Tempe Democrat, said that doesn't answer the other half of the question: Why delay having those ballots going out to voters in the first place?

Gowan defended the idea, saying it should still give people enough time to make a decision, even with the new earlier deadline to drop it in the mail.

"I presume most people are going to make that decision in two weeks,'' he said. "I'm sure that people would prepare themselves in anticipation of that early ballot coming.''

Sen. Ruben Navarrete, D-Phoenix, was unconvinced. "It really hurts too many Arizonans who are relying on this system,'' he said.