GOP-led effort seeks to dilute Arizona's Voter Protection Act

SCR 1034, which already has gained preliminary Senate approval, would change all that, allowing a single flawed provision to undermine the rest of the measure.

“It would allow us to ignore the will of the voters and change the entire initiative because one small part is found unconstitutional,” Quezada said. “So we are basically doing the opposite of what the Voter Protection Act wants us to do, which is to respect the will of the voters.”

But Sen. Vince Leach, R-Tucson, who is pushing the measure, said he does not see his plan as going against the will of the voters.

“Voters are assuming, probably because they have not checked, that what was put before them to sign is, in fact, constitutional,” he said. And Leach said if people had known that upfront “they probably wouldn’t have signed it.”

SCR 1034 still requires a final roll-call vote in the Senate before going to the House. But, ultimately, as a constitutional amendment, the last word would be up to voters in 2022.