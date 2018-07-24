Family separation highlights immigration in Arizona midterms

FILE - In this June 20, 2018, file photo, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, R, speaks at a campaign rally in Tempe, Ariz. The outrage sparked by the sights, sounds and stories of children separated from parents at the U.S.-Mexico border underscores the outsized role immigration will play in the midterms of this border state. Both Democrats and Republicans think the issue can propel them to victory in Arizona, a state with a large percentage of residents born abroad.

 AP Photo/Matt York, file

PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey wants to give Arizona voters a chance to abolish a constitutional provision that gives immunity to state lawmakers under some circumstances.

Ducey calls abolition of legislative immunity a "needed reform" and said in a Twitter post Tuesday that he wants lawmakers to act early in 2019 to put a referendum on the ballot.

Ducey last week signed an executive order directing state troopers to cite lawmakers if they break traffic laws despite the constitutional provision.

That order and the proposed constitutional change are reactions to recent disclosure that state Rep. Paul Mosley told a sheriff's deputy who pulled him over that last March he had previously driven at 120 mph.

According to a sheriff's report, Mosley said he shouldn't be cited because of legislative immunity.

