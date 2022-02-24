$150M plan to lure film industry to Arizona advances

"We needed to help those businesses think about Arizona," Gowan said. He said without the incentives and tax credits "they would have flown right over us, gone into Texas or some other state.''

And Gowan said these credits are different than what the state has provided in the past.

But Petersen wasn't buying the claim that the $150 million investment each year in the movie industry would be more than made up with the revenues from jobs that industry would create.

"This is a totally bogus thing," he said. Petersen said it ignores the fact that most jobs are created by small businesses, the people who he said will end up paying more to provide those tax incentives.

"This is a shift from small business owners, people working their butts off, to super-wealthy people," Petersen said.

Gowan, however, said that ignores the fact that when major producers come to town they spend money — money that he said ends up in the pockets of those small businesses.

Sen. Rosanna Gabaldon, D-Green Valley, said the investment makes sense, recalling when she came to Southern Arizona in 1973

"I remember them filming in Old Tucson," she said.