Another bill advances to add requirements to Arizona initiative drives

He said he was approached last week by someone asking him to sign a proposal that would outlaw "dark money" in campaigns and require that the true source of all funds be disclosed. Hoffman said when he asked the circulator who was behind the petition drive, the person responded "the Citizens Clean Elections Commission."

That is not true. The actual name of the group is Voters' Right to Know. And the commission is, in fact, a government agency that cannot get involved in politics.

Rep. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills, said he has personally heard petition circulators "outright lying about what the petition is about."

Sen. Kelli Butler, D-Paradise Valley, said the legislation Mesnard proposes essentially presumes that people who are approached to sign petitions, or those who seek out petition circulators, are unaware of the issue. She said it forces those who are aware to go through this process of having someone take the time to read the summary to them or have to read it themselves.