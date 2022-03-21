Another Senate subpoena issued for Arizona 2020 election documents

There were more than 1.9 million early ballots cast in Maricopa County.

Townsend said the county said no more than 25,000 of these ballots had apparent signature mismatches that required further review or “curing,’’ where voters explain to election officials why a signature may not match what is on file. After that, she said, 587 were confirmed signature mismatches and the votes were not counted.

But Townsend is relying on research done by Shiva Ayyadurai, an MIT lecturer who has espoused various election conspiracy theories and criticized COVID-19 vaccines. He contends county officials counted ballots that were questionable at best.

She said he brought together three experts and three novices to review a random sample of 499 ballots, comparing the signatures on envelopes with other signatures that are publicly available, like mortgage documents that are on file at county offices. And Townsend said those six people concluded 60 of the 499 were mismatches, or 12%.

“Based on that study, if you extrapolate that, over 204,430 should have been cured, versus 25,000 the county disallowed,’’ she said.