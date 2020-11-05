 Skip to main content
AP EXPLAINER: A closer look at Arizona
AP EXPLAINER: A closer look at Arizona

Election workers continue their work in preparing ballots in order for them to be counted later in the day the Pima County Elections Center on November 5, 2020.

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

State officials say there are about 450,000 votes still to be counted in Arizona, a Western presidential battleground state, where Democrat Joe Biden has a 2.35 percentage point lead over Republican Donald Trump, an advantage of about 68,000 votes.

The Associated Press has called the race in Arizona for Biden. The AP said Thursday it is monitoring the vote count in the state as ballots continued to be tallied.

“The Associated Press continues to watch and analyze vote count results from Arizona as they come in,” said Sally Buzbee, AP’s executive editor. “We will follow the facts in all cases.”

The vast majority of the ballots still being counted are from Maricopa County, the most populous area of the state. The next update from elections officials in Arizona is expected about 7 p.m. Tucson time.

The Trump campaign says it is confident the president will overtake Biden when all votes in the state are tallied.

The AP called the race in Arizona for Biden at 12:50 a.m. Wednesday after an analysis of ballots cast statewide concluded Trump could not catch up in the ballots left to be counted.

Arizona has a long political history of voting Republican. It’s the home state of Barry Goldwater, a five-term, conservative senator who was the Republican nominee for president in 1964. John McCain, the party’s 2008 presidential nominee, represented the state in Congress from 1983 until his 2018 death.

But changing demographics, including a fast-growing Latino population and a boom of new residents — some fleeing the skyrocketing cost of living in neighboring California — have made the state friendlier to Democrats.

Many of the gains have been driven by the shifting politics of Maricopa County, which is home to Phoenix and its suburbs. Maricopa County accounts for 60% of the state’s vote, and Biden leads there by 4.2 percentage points in votes that have already been tabulated.

Arizona's #SharpieGate prompts lawsuit
Arizona's #SharpieGate prompts lawsuit

  By Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services
  • Updated

Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes has labeled the social media conspiracy "hoo hah." And in Tucson, elections officials called the claims "false."

Cázares-Kelly wins race for Pima County Recorder
Cázares-Kelly wins race for Pima County Recorder

  Danyelle Khmara
  • Updated

The office of recorder is responsible for voter registration, early voting and public record keeping of things like property transactions. It has been occupied since 1993 by Democrat F. Ann Rodriguez, who is retiring.

