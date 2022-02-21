Ariz. House to vote on measure that eventually could override Tucson's minimum wage

Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy accused lawmakers of “disrespect’’ for the voters of his community.

He pointed out that residents there approved their own minimum wage the same year voters enacted Proposition 206. Flagstaff’s is now $15.50, with future increases tied to inflation.

“This was not decided by the Flagstaff City Council but by the people of Flagstaff,’’ Deasy said. The action by state lawmakers “shows a complete slap in the face to the people,” he said.

And an aide to Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, Jeanine L’Ecuyer, called Arizona “one of the worst states for infringing on local control.’’

But Rep. Jeff Weninger, R-Chandler, said he sees nothing wrong in allowing voters from other communities that don’t have their own local ordinances on wages and other labor issues to override what voters have done elsewhere.

Weninger, who is a part-owner of sandwich shops, said Arizona cannot attract businesses if it does not have uniform laws statewide. For him, the issues go beyond simply what employers have to pay their workers.