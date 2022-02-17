Arizona bill: Owners of big dogs shouldn't have bigger home insurance premiums

He had the backing of various animal welfare advocates.

“Arizonans do not want insurance companies telling them what kind of pet they can have,” said Michelle Simpson, an attorney who volunteers at animal shelters and pet rescue centers, including one devoted to pit bulls.

She said shelters have an “incredible overpopulation” of pets, with more than 30,000 a year going through Maricopa County alone each year.

“A majority of those pets are those that would be excluded by these insurance policies,” Simpson told lawmakers. “And, therefore, these pets are at risk of euthanasia every day.”

Rep. John Fillmore, R-Apache Junction, said the higher premiums charged for certain larger dogs are based on a mistaken assumption they are more aggressive.

For him, Exhibit No. 1 is a small Shih Tzu owned by his brother. “Every time I go visit he bites me,” said Fillmore, calling the arguments by insurance companies “a little convoluted.”

Rep. Alma Hernandez, D-Tucson, spoke of her own experiences.