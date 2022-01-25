Arizona bill would punish teachers for keeping student confidences from parents

PHOENIX — Teachers who keep certain student confidences from their parents — like a disclosure the youth is gay — can be punished by the state, a House panel voted Tuesday.

HB 2161 would make it illegal for a government employee to withhold information that is “relevant to the physical, emotional or mental health of the parent’s child.” And the measure specifically bars withholding evidence from parents about a student’s “purported gender identity” or a request to transition if that identity “is incongruous with the student’s biological sex.”

Teachers that fail to call a parent could lose their certification. And parents can sue school districts that don’t provide them with that information.

Rep. Steve Kaiser, R-Phoenix, who is sponsoring the measure, said he is mainly targeting surveys given to students without the consent of their parents. He told members of the House Education Committee those questions can include personal information of families, such as how many guns there are at home and whether their parents get along.

But it was the language about keeping secrets — and the penalties against parents and schools — that caused some concern, even among some of the Republicans on the panel.