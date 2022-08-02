Arizona governor: Robson leading Lake in early results; Hobbs wins

PHOENIX — A close race appears to be playing out for the Republican gubernatorial nomination, with Karrin Taylor Robson ahead of Kari Lake — at least in results from the majority of Arizonans who voted early by mail.

Early returns showed the former member of the state Board of Regents, who spent $18 million in the campaign — $15 million of her own cash — running about 8 points ahead of the former Fox affiliate news anchor whose campaign spent about $3.5 million.

The initial numbers are based on the first counting of an estimated 986,000 people who voted early by mail statewide and whose ballots already were tabulated, about two thirds of those in Maricopa County.

What comes next are the people who went to the polls are Tuesday, estimated at about 106,000 in Maricopa County alone.

Those later-counted votes could break for Lake who, like Donald Trump who endorsed her, said she was suspicious of early balloting.

"That's where our people voted," Lake told supporters late Tuesday. And those are votes that have yet to be tabulated.

Lake already has suggested she won't accept results showing she lost.

Even before Election Day, Lake was making claims she has evidence of election fraud in Maricopa County. But she refused to provide any evidence or details, saying she didn't "want to ruin the investigation."

Robson, in a speech to supporters late Tuesday, derided the claim.

"She started making vague accusations about voter fraud even before the first vote was counted," Robson said.

"But don't let her get you down," she continued. "Remember: talk is cheap."

And Robson said Lake "has no veto process" over the will of Arizona voters.

Lake, for her part, insisted that the final tally will break her way.

"There's no path to victory for our opponent," Lake said.

There was no specific mention in her Tuesday night speech about fraud in her race. But Lake made it clear she believes there are problems with the system.

"When we get into office we are going to reform out elections, once and for all," Lake said, adding that election officials don't have "their acts together."

"I wish they could count votes," said Lake, who is a plaintiff along with Republican Mark Finchem in a lawsuit asking a federal judge to disallow the use of automated counting equipment and requiring that ballots be counted by hand.

"I wish they didn't give us the felt-tipped pens we know we don't like," she continued, a reference to claims that the markers bleed through ballots or, more recently, that they don't properly record votes.

Secretary of State

The Republican nominee to become the state's chief elections officer could end up being someone who has publicly denied that Joe Biden actually won the popular vote here in 2020 and might not certify the results of the 2024 presidential race.

Results late Tuesday showed state Rep. Mark Finchem with about a 8-point lead over businessman Beau Lane, his closest competitor. Trailing further back were state Rep. Shawnna Bolick, who last year had proposed allowing the legislature to override the popular vote for president, and Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita who, while not denying the results of the 2020 race, has raised questions about how it was run.

Finchem, endorsed by former President Trump, has been at the forefront of election deniers, even traveling to Washington for the Jan. 6, 2021 rally, though he said he did not enter the Capitol. He also helped organize a hearing at a downtown Phoenix hotel following the 2020 election, bringing in Trump supporters including attorney Rudy Giuliani who detailed their own theories about why Biden actually lost the Arizona race.

He also is a plaintiff in a lawsuit, along with gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake, seeking to convince a federal judge to bar the use of equipment to tally vote totals and require all ballots to be counted by hand. No date has been set for a hearing on that.

And Finchem contends the U.S. Constitution already gives the legislature the power to set aside the results of presidential elections, even without a change in state law, if they believe there has been fraud.

Whoever survives the GOP primary will face off against either former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes or state Rep. Reginald Bolding. Late results show Fontes with about a 5-point lead.

Attorney General

In the race for attorney general, Abe Hamadeh, also endorsed by Trump, was leading in the six-way Republican primary. Democrat Kris Mayes was running unopposed.

Schools Superintendent

Former state schools chief Tom Horne was leading the three-way Republican race to reclaim his seat. Democrat incumbent Kathy Hoffman was running unopposed.

Treasurer

Incumbent Treasurer Kimberly Yee, seeking a second term, had a big lead in the Republican primary, with state Sen. Martin Quezada the lone Democratic contender.

U.S. Senate

The Trump-endorsed candidate for U.S. Senate appears to be leading in the race to become the Republican nominee.

But not by much.

Early unofficial results Tuesday night showed Blake Masters with about a 4-point lead over his Jim Lamon, his closest competitor, who also had vied for — but did not get — the blessing of the former president. And both had said they would not have certified the 2020 presidential election.

The two spent most of the campaign claiming the other was misrepresenting his record. That included allegations that Masters, more than a decade ago, actually penned a proposal for "unrestricted immigration," a far cry from his current stance of sealing the border.

Conversely, Masters blasted Lamon's business ties with China.

The fight — and the massive spending by their own committees and their supporters — left current state Attorney General Mark Brnovich in the dust. Brnovich incurred Trump's ire for not doing more to investigate allegations of fraud in the 2020 race.

The survivor of the race will face off against incumbent Democrat Mark Kelly who had no primary opposition.

Congressional races

Early results also are showing some trends in congressional races.

Congressman Paul Gosar will be going back to Congress for another two years, handily defeating all other Republican contenders. There is no Democrat in the CD 9 race.

In CD 6, where incumbent Ann Kirkpatrick is not seeking reelection, Ducey aide Juan Ciscomani appears slated to be the Republican nominee, outpolling four other contenders. And former state Sen. Kirsten Engel was running ahead of current state Rep. Daniel Hernandez for the Democratic nod.

Eli Crane was leading the six Republicans who want to take on incumbent Democrat Tom O'Halleran in CD 2.

And incumbent Republican David Schweikert outpolled two primary challengers. It appears he will face off in CD 1 against Democrat Jevin Hodge.

Mailed ballots counted first

The next round of votes to be reported are from the people who voted in person on Tuesday. The biggest batch of that is about 105,000 from Maricopa County.

Later will come votes of people who dropped off their early ballots at polling places. Maricopa County officials said they expect to update the numbers all week.

Bowers losing, Rogers ahead

In a closely watched legislative race, incumbent House Speaker Rusty Bowers appeared headed for defeat in his bid to move to the Senate by former state Sen. David Farnsworth. Bowers had been targeted by Trump supporters for his refusal to allow a House investigation of the 2020 election returns and, more recently, for testifying before the Jan. 6 committee about what he said were improper and illegal efforts by Trump and his supporters to overturn the results.

Early results also show incumbent Sen. Wendy Rogers winning her reelection bid. She was running against fellow incumbent Kelly Townsend who found herself drawn into the same district.

Both had raised questions about the 2020 presidential election returns but Rogers was much more pronounced in her belief that Trump actually won the popular vote in Arizona.

Problems in Pinal County

Complicating calling some races is the fact that the early totals do not include Pinal County which had election day problems, running out of ballots in at least a dozen precincts.

The plan was to replenish these, with the promise that anyone who was in line by 7 p.m. — when the polls are supposed to close — would be allowed to vote. That presumes, however, some people did not give up earlier and did not return.

Pinal already was under fire for sending out early ballots without some local races. That required mailing a supplemental ballot to those in affected communities.

Cease-and-desist

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office sent a cease-and-desist letter to Gail Golec, a candidate for county supervisor, telling her she must stop advising people through a post on Telegram, a social media site used by some conservatives as an alternative to Twitter, to steal the felt-tip pens that were being provided at polling places.

In a letter to the Scottsdale resident, Deputy County Attorney Joseph LaRue told her that telling people to steal the pens, specifically recommended for use, "is a deliberate attempt to interfere with election administration." And he said it will delay vote tabulation of ballots cast at polling places "as the west ink (from regular pens) harms the vote center tabulation machines."

For her part, Golec said she was never intending to urge a criminal act.

"I never thought of it that way," she told Capitol Media Services. "I did say replace it with a blue pen."